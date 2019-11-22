BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) -- A local teen is getting a lot of national attention for her lifting skills, but just a couple of years ago that special ability was in doubt.
Haylie Knapp, 15, is a Bonner Springs high school cheerleader and softball player. Plus, after just over a year, she’s a nationally known power lifter.
“My deadlift was 259 pounds,” she said. “My bench was 116 and my squat was 270.”
Her numbers and her national performance are the reason that she was named the USAPL Powerlifting 57 Kilogram Teen 1 National Champion earlier this month. Knapp said, “It feels pretty good.”
She’s being modest.
For Knapp, every lift is a blessing and a reminder of how she was in a wheelchair off and on, unable to move her limbs, just two years ago.
“I had to get a lot of help from family and peers to do a lot of things,” she said.
Doctors had diagnosed her with spondyloarthritis. In her case, the disease caused random flareups in her hands and feet, as well as a dark cloud over her athletic future.
“I wanted to get into lifting, but I felt like it was pretty hard because I was in a wheelchair,” she said.
She said it was hard but that it didn’t stop her.
“I kind of pushed myself and knew that I could if I really had a drive for it,” she said.
Now, Knapp is proving to everyone that she can. But, just like any 15-year-old kid, it’s all about having fun and and motivating others.
“Keep chasing your dreams,” she said. “You got to have a lot of drive in order to do what you want. Things may get really hard, but only thing you can do to help that is really just push yourself and get yourself through it.”
That’s a message she is now using to chase her next dream, which is to make it to Team USA and go to the world championship for powerlifting.
