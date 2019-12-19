JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Thousands of you watched last night as Tommy Sheehan emerged as the victor in the latest season of Survivor.
He topped Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman in the finale vote of a season that had its share of controversy.
Up next on Survivor will be a battle of champions that includes a Johnson County woman. On Thursday, KCTV5 spoke to her about repeating the experience that changed her life the first time.
Danni Boatwright won over audiences as the cool-headed underdog of Season 11 of Survivor in Guatemala.
Now, 15 years later, the sole survivor is managing a tribe of her own.
“I played, came back, became a mom, started my business and didn’t make a life out of reality TV,” she said.
Now, Boatwright is going back into the fire. She’ll compete in Season 40: Winners at War where 20 former Survivor winners will be pitted against each other and compete for a $2 million prize.
“I think the competitor in me made me want to go back,” Boatwright said.
A lot has changed since her first appearance, though.
“It was about hard work, loyalty, being able to provide for your tribe, being good in challenges,” she said. “That really doesn’t matter anymore.”
“I have arthritis in my thumbs, and I need these to start fire!” she noted.
Injury and illness aside, those 39 grueling days sparked change in her life.
“The greatest thing I took away from Survivor, no doubt, is learning how spoiled we are,” she said.
Boatwright now works with City Union Mission so no one has to experience that kind of hunger.
“If you get the opportunity to have all of those luxuries taken away, you kind of understand what they’re going through,” she said.
Boatwright is bringing every lesson she learned back to the island to take down some fan favorites.
“I am so excited,” she said. “Nervous. Very nervous.”
