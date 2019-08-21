KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Hundreds of thousands of students across the country had their data exposed in 2018 after a homework application was hacked, kids in the North Kansas City School District are part of those thousands.
“It’s bad that you can’t have private information about your child at school without it getting out,” Tom Lavar, a North Kansas City parent, said.
KCTV5 News talked to parents waiting for their kids at Antioch Middle School. Just a week after school started, the district sent a letter to parents telling them about the breach.
“It was good to know what was going on before things got out of hand, I would say,” April Culp, a parent in North Kansas City Schools, said.
KCTV5 News called different school districts in the area to see if kids there were part of the breach. The only district that responded with numbers was Lawrence.
They said 21 of their families had data in the breach.
Earlier this month, KCTV5 News explored how 12,000 students in Lee’s Summit had their information hacked.
But this has parents in North Kansas City thinking ahead to protect their kids.
“It seems like this happens with everything. I mean we have data breaches with, everywhere it seems like now,” Culp said.
North Kansas City could not say how many of its students were affected.
