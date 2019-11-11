WARRENSBURG, MO (KCTV) -- Playing Madden Football after class and keeping a nicotine vape within reach, is how Zach Myers and Najeeb Hawatmeh unwind.
“Smoking the Juul or hitting it just calms me down a little bit,” said UCM student Zach Myers.
“It's definitely a nerve relaxer for me,” said UCM student Najeeb Hawatmeh.
Sometimes they pick up their cartridges at Valero gas station in Warrensburg. Recently they noticed a fruity flavor that's almost impossible to find.
“Those flavors like mango are in high demand and everybody wants them,” Hawatmeh said.
But the price the store was asking seemed pretty steep compared to the $15 they usually pay for a four pack.
“They doubled the price on them,” Myers said.
“They're definitely boosting the price trying to make a big profit on it,” Hawatmeh said.
KCTV5 News checked out the gas station Monday afternoon. We took a video with a phone as we asked the cashier about the mango flavor. Sure enough, the price was $30, and they were almost out.
Juul stopped selling fruity flavors in Brick and Mortar stores a year ago and discontinued them online last month. Now they only sell traditional tobacco flavors and menthol.
“Mango was one of my favorites, but I'm not paying $30 for a pack of four,” Myers said.
The cashier didn't know where the pods came from or who set the prices. When KCTV5 News’ Nathan Vickers told them he was a reporter, the cashier refused to sell him the last box.
Nathan left his name and number for the owner, but never heard from him.
The UCM students don't want to see more products banned. They're worried more shops might hike up the price on fruit flavors as they grow more scarce.
“These overpriced Juul products are making it harder for those who want to quit an addiction,” Myers said.
