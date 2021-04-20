KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd, the explosive case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on or close to the 46-year-old Black man’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.
The jury deliberated about 10 hours over two days in a city on edge.
After the verdict was announced, local leaders began to release statements in reaction. A collection of those statements is below:
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas
"This was the right result—accountability. George Floyd should be alive today, as should many others. I appreciate the jury’s work. Now we must continue ours. Keep up the pressure."
The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department
"We understand how difficult it has been to relive the events of the death of George Floyd. The nation has watched the coverage of the trial of the former offer charged with killing him. We support the criminal justice process and the outcome in which it resulted in this case. The announcement of the verdict will spark powerful emotions in our community. Everyone is entitled to express those emotions and make their thoughts heard. It is the Kansas City Missouri Police Department's mission to safeguard and protect the Constitutional rights of all individuals participating in First Amendment activities and assemblies. You can read our new First Amendment policy here.
We look forward to assisting the people of Kansas City in their demonstrations and stand ready to work with any organizers to ensure they can exercise their rights."
The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office
"The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office issued the following statement regarding the jury's verdict in the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis:
Justice is served."
Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr.
“Today, like so many other people of color, I watched the developments unfold in Minnesota in fear. I was in fear that once again we would see a police officer walk free after murdering a black man, simply because the officer uttered the now infamous phrase, 'I feared for my life.'
Watching the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a man who had sworn to serve and protect him was one of the most painful experiences I have witnessed in my lifetime — a lifetime in which I have personally experienced racism, hate and discrimination. Unfortunately, Mr. Floyd’s tragic murder is one of many that we have seen repeated countless times against people of color — particularly black men. And in each of those times, our community gathered loudly, passionately and peacefully for justice. Today’s verdict is the result of men, women, and children of all ages and races standing together and saying, 'Enough is Enough!'”
Kansas Democratic Party (KDP) Executive Director Ben Meers
"Today’s verdict is a profound moment of justice and demonstrates that no person in this country is above the law. Police killings of people of color are all too common, and we need to reimagine public safety where all people can feel protected. George Floyd should be alive today, as should many other victims of police brutality. Today’s verdict means Derek Chauvin will face real consequences for his actions and is a testament to the activists who have worked for decades to move the needle on the issue of police brutality."
This is a developing story; check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.