KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- What was once a plain brown brick wall in a 31st Street alley will soon become an explosion of color.
Oliver Wright works a lot with oil paintings, but spray paint is his passion.
“There’s a certain amount of chaos too with it,” Wright said.
The piece he’s working on now is part of a festival starting Monday called SpraySeeMO. The event started in the Crossroads three years ago.
“We’re really making an impact on the city all over, not just in the Crossroads where it started,” Wright said.
The vision is to make Kansas City a place where you don’t have to go to a museum or art gallery to see world class art. Soon there will be 40 new murals across the city for everyone to enjoy.
Joel Mackey works for the main sponsor of SpraySeeMO.
“We wanted to be able to get as many people from around the world who are street artists to come to Kansas City and really showcase that art here,” Mackey said.
He says some of the artists travelling here for the festival are well known street artists climbing the ladder to make a name for themselves.
“It’s a pretty exciting thing to get the artwork when they’re budding artists and also when they’re exploding across the globe,” Mackey said.
All week-long artists will be transforming Kansas City buildings.
“There’s something that’s really a grand gesture to the human condition to have art be for everybody and that’s one of the things I love about creating a mural,” Wright said.
Hopefully shaking up the local art world and pulling people off the beaten path to discover colorful corners of the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.