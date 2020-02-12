KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - We rely on people to keep us safe and we hope the people who make our phones are following regulations, and those screening us before our flights are diligently doing their job. A new report from the Inspector General says the FAA and Southwest aren’t doing theirs.
“I rely on the FFA and Southwest and the other airlines I travel to be my advocate, and take care of me,” Southwest customer Cheryl Lawrence said.
A new report says the FAA isn’t properly overseeing Southwest Airlines and Southwest isn’t following regulation. KCTV5 News told some customers about the report before they got on their planes this afternoon.
“That’s really disappointing. I’d like to know more information about it though, so that I could be more informed as a consumer and so I’m making sure I’m making the best decisions for my family,” Southwest customer Ashley Enz said.
The report says Southwest gave pilots incorrect weight and balance data and it goes on to say it operates planes in an unknown state, putting more than 17 million people at risk.
News of the report didn’t phase some travelers.
“I’m comfortable flying southwest and I’m going out there, so I must feel comfortable with them,” Southwest customer Allan Anyumba said.
Lawrence says she doesn’t have a choice but to trust the airline.
“I’m going to trust them, as much as I can, and hoping that they’re taking proactive measures to fix them,” Lawrence said.
Lawrence looked at the report and says she may be changing her airline in the future.
“We almost always travel Southwest, so if those are true statements, that are not going to be fixed anytime soon, I’ll probably avoid Southwest at all costs,” Lawrence said.
KCTV5 News reached out to Southwest by email and phone, but they haven’t gotten back to us yet.
In a statement to the New York Times, Southwest says its business depends on safety and any implication it would tolerate a relaxing of the standards is absolutely unfounded.
The FAA’s comment, included in the report, says once it became aware of issues with Southwest, it took action.
