CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The CDC has released new guidelines for students and staff for this upcoming school year, one of the recommendations is that teachers and students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks.
With the school year quickly approaching and with word of new guidelines from the CDC, it has many people in the metro talking.
On this warm summer day, many kids and parents around the metro were cooling off at Dagg Park in North Kansas City.
In several weeks, most metro kids will be at school, something that was a bit different for parents and students last year.
This was especially the case for Keanu Ellis, a mother of two kids with autism, one within Kansas City Public Schools.
“My oldest didn’t do virtual he was not a very good virtual learner, so we had some difficulties with that but since he’s been back in school, he’s done a lot better,” says Ellis.
As the new year quickly approaches, in come new guidelines for back to school from the CDC.
The biggest change is that they say teachers and students who have been vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask inside the building.
For Ellis, the new guidelines won’t impact her or her son very much.
“I make sure he has his mask because I don’t play that,” says Ellis.
As for everyone else the individual school districts must decide.
“Long as they aren’t forcing people to get the vaccine and they are like you can’t come to school without it then if you got to wear a mask it’s mandatory you don’t want to get the vaccine that’s fine because COVID is still out there,” says Parent Aaron Williams.
The North Kansas City School District says it will go forward with the Clay County Health recommendations this year, eliminating the mask requirement for students, staff, and guests.
Officials tell us the district has held numerous vaccine clinics for eligible students throughout the summer.
Kansas City Public Schools says it is still working on a decision.
Across state lines, Olathe Public Schools will not require masks, but will highly encourage people to wear them.
The Shawnee Mission School District will be reviewing the new CDC guidelines, and deciding during its regular meeting scheduled on July 26th.
Some parents hope that the school districts on both sides of the state line, will make mask wearing optional.
“I appreciate that many districts in the upcoming school year are making it a choice and giving people options,” says Parent Teree Davis.
KCK Public Schools did reach back out to us and says at this time they haven’t decided yet, but they usually follow a combo of the County and CDC guidelines.
We reached out to the Blue Valley School District about their decision but have not heard back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.