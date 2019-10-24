OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- One organization is using soap and bath bombs to help women thrive after leaving a life of sexual exploitation.
When you think about sex trafficking, one thing you might not realize is how hard it can be to get jobs after that life. So, one local group decided to do something about that.
At Overland Park’s Indian Hills United Methodist Church, there are racks of gently worn clothes and stacks of re-sale jewelry. There are big name, high dollar brands donated from across the nation by employees of an international law firm for a sale to benefit Veronica’s Voice.
“Three of our most important values at Veronica’s Voice are to heal, to empower, and to employ survivors of commercial sexual exploitation,” said Lucy Bloom, Executive Director of Veronica’s Voice.
The funds raised are going toward creating a business out of selling bath products made by women living at their recovery house.
“We started making pies, which gave us funding to get the raw materials we needed to start making products,” said Kristy Childs, Founder of Veronica’s Voice.
They said that they’re making $2.50 for every dollar they spend so far, which they’re putting back into their services (like free housing for up to two years).
The women are not being paid for their work putting together the products. However, the ultimate goal is to grow it into a business that provides a living wage for some of the graduates of their program.
In the meantime, they said that what they’re doing by working with the enterprise is giving them confidence and transferable skills.
“Time management,” said Childs. “They learn how to work together as a team,” said Bloom.
“Women don’t have to work at our social enterprise,” said Childs. “This would be an option for them.”
They recently expanded from bath products to add stress dough, essential oils, and relaxation eye pillows.
“We’re partnering with Lavender Hill Farms,” Lucy said. “They have four acres of lavender . . . in Kansas City, Kansas and they’re dedicating one quarter of that to Veronica’s Voice.”
The sewing machines they use for the pillows and covers are also donated.
They hope to sell the healing, scented stuff online soon, but for now you can get them with the luxury brand bargains at this weekend’s sale. The sale on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the church at 10211 Nall.
The products will eventually be sold on veronicasvoice.org.
