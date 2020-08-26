KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Across the nation, the American Red Cross has deployed 300 people in response to Hurricane Laura.
There are about seven people from the Missouri-Arkansas region that loaded up in an American Red Cross disaster relief vehicle and hit the road to Texas.
Meanwhile, a number of volunteers are working virtually right now, on standby waiting to see what the extent of the damage from Hurricane Laura will be along the Gulf Coast.
The American Red Cross is in the process of deploying 20 more people to provide support for the team already in Texas.
Red Cross officials say this year has been a very active year for them, and despite the pandemic, they will continue serving.
“We are going to take care of the folks in Louisiana. We are taking care of folks in Iowa and Illinois. We just finished up a flood response in St. Joe a couple of weeks ago and a lot of those same people are now deploying to the hurricanes,” Oscar Peterson with the Missouri-Arkansas Region American Red Cross said.
In our region, many are stepping up and providing a helping hand.
“Yesterday afternoon we left Boone County Missouri and arrived in College Station about 5 o’clock this morning,” Boone County Fire District Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said.
The Missouri Task Force is a group of 25 people living across the state of Missouri, who are being ordered by FEMA to provide assistance, and perform water rescues, for those down in Texas.
“These men and women are very well trained they are the best of the best that Missouri has to offer for this type of work,” Blomenkamp said.
But while Blomenkamp’s team is helping by heading towards the path of the hurricane, employees from Wayside Waifs Animal Shelter in Kansas City, rescued 49 cats and dogs, from Louisiana shelters, to get them out of harm’s way, and provide more room.
“Clear some room in these shelters so if there are displaced pets in that area they can go into the shelter and be reunited with their families,” Casey Waugh with Wayside Waifs said.
As for the animals rescued, the group is currently working to train them and provide medical assistance so eventually they can find new homes here in the Midwest.
“They are not bad animals, they haven’t done wrong, they won’t cause harm, but they’ve ended here because of something bad that has happened that they didn’t have any fault of their own,” Waugh said.
The animals are not up for adoption yet, but you can keep track of their status by contacting Wayside Waifs.
Red Cross officials say they have seen a decrease in the number of volunteers because of the coronavirus but the demand for help hasn’t let up, which is why they urge people if you can help to please contact your local American Red Cross branch and volunteer.
