KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Despite high beef prices at the grocery store, cattle farmers are struggling to turn profits.
Beef prices rose around 20% over the last year, largely due to supply chain disruptions and premiums charged by large meatpackers.
Cattle prices have increased by a similar margin from Jan. 2021. But, ranchers like Gordon Philip say production costs like fuel, grain and labor have increased, too.
"We'd like to be closer to par, but we're not even close at all," Philip said.
Some market experts see positive news on the horizon for both producers and consumers, however. Matt Teagarden, the CEO of the Kansas Livestock Association, said production chains appear to be returning to normal as large packing plants bring facilities back to full production.
He predicted that those trends would eventually reach the grocery store.
"We're trending in the right direction," Teagarden said. "We expect that margin to come down. They'll start bringing those prices down but it will be slow and steady."
Philip said he believed markets, although frustrating, seemed to be improving, too.
