KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Over the last month, we’ve become accustomed to the sounds of outrage making the songs of celebration that much sweeter.
“I’m so used to headlines that are disappointing and heartbreaking, especially when it comes to immigration issues,” Kansas City, Missouri, resident Emily Akins said.
The LatinX community is still celebrating last week’s Supreme Court decision to uphold DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, policy for now.
“Part of the reason we are organizing this is, that is for now. We want to make sure that people know this fight is still ongoing,” former DACA recipient and Voz KC Co-Founder Aly Hernandez said.
Voz KC is a group she helped create a few weeks ago to support the LatinX community in solidarity with Black Lives Matter.
“It’s not just an immigrant fight. It’s a community fight and quite frankly it should be everyone’s fight,” Hernandez said.
Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says this is an issue all Americans should pay attention to. He warns this is not the last time we’ll be hearing about DACA.
“This is only practice,” Congressman Cleaver said.
President Trump has said he will make legislative changes.
“It’s not over, but we can make it over depending on what happens in November,” Congressman Cleaver said.
Congressman Cleaver says there will be legislation with his name on it come January. Something Sergio Moreno is happy to hear. He brought his whole family, including his two young daughters, to hear from activists and legislators.
“I think the message really that it sends is we care,” Moreno said.
Moreno was born in America but grew up in Mexico. He says it’s important his daughters see this activism for themselves.
“It matters to us that the challenges and difficulties that all people in this country face are important to us and they affect us,” Moreno said.
“Our country right now has lost its memory. We are a country of immigrants,” Representative Susan Ruiz said. “We have forgotten the richness that immigrants bring to our country.”
Some with a limited path to citizenship.
