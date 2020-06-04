KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Many protesters are up in arms because they feel they’ve been unlawfully arrested and charged during the recent movement.
Among leaders at City Hall, that has been a major topic of discussion to figure out a solution.
It was on the steps of City Hall itself that a number of protesters were expressing their frustration with the way they’ve been treated during the recent protest,
Tarence Maddox and his daughter, Na’tya Maddox, were a part of an arrest during Saturday’s protest that went viral.
“The hostile onslaught and arrest I endured I wish on no other taxpaying citizen in this country,” Tarence said.
Earlier this week, the person who shot the video said Tarence and his daughter were on the sidewalk when it happened.
“Though this terrible thing happened to me, I’m still praying for peace in our city,” said Na’tya.
They both joined a number of other protesters who spoke up about what they call unlawful and violent arrests.
“I was unlawfully arrested by an officer who choke-slammed me for helping another human being that was pepper sprayed,” said Ethan Maxey.
All of these people are currently being voluntarily represented by Attorney Stacy Shaw, who said that on Tuesday she was put in a similar position while at the protest.
“As I was using my body, with my arms stretched out, walking the protestors towards the sidewalk, an officer places me under arrest,” Shaw said.
According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, they’ve only filed four cases related to protesters looting.
As for all charges for minor offenses during the protest, such as walking in the street or stepping off a curb, those were filed by the city’s prosecuting office that is overseen by the mayor and city council.
“Those people that destroyed property, those people that I think made concerns on assault that sort of thing, those charges will stand,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas. “Those that are closer to mere protest offenses, they likely should not.”
We did ask the City Communications Director, “If charges are dropped, will people be reimbursed for their bond money?” He told us the vast majority of protesters charged had signature bonds, which doesn’t require a deposit of any cash or property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.