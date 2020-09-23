KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A professor who teaches at UMKC Law School and is part of a team to free the wrongly convicted says it would be hard to argue what happened was murder, as many upset by the decision say it should be. But he says it is a clear example of why law enforcement tactics should be re-examined.
Protestors gathered outside Kansas City, Missouri Police Department Headquarters Wednesday night to express their outrage.
UMKC Professor Sean O’Brien says the grand jury decision was not on the syllabus but a big focus of class anyway. His main takeaway?
“Just because it was legal doesn’t make it right,” O’Brien said.
Six months ago, a police officer, detective and sergeant opened fire in the apartment of Louisville Emergency Medical worker Breonna Taylor, killing her.
They had a warrant to search for drugs related to a case against an ex-boyfriend. No drugs were found. Her current boyfriend said he thought they were intruders, so he fired a shot hitting one of them in the leg. The officers all returned fire.
The Kentucky Attorney General Wednesday explained why the two whose bullets hit Taylor will not face any charges.
“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by Mattingly and Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves. This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Ms. Breonna Taylor's death,” Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said.
He said a non-police witness testified that police did knock and identify themselves, but O’Brien argues the problem goes beyond that.
“The forceable entry into the apartment, in the middle of the night,” O’Brien said.
Detective Brett Hankison was the only one of the three indicted, not for shooting Taylor but for shooting without a clear view, sending bullets into a neighboring apartment.
O’Brien says the question remains, what made the initial approach which he contends contributed to the deadly outcome…appropriate?
“Unless we change law enforcement procedures, we are going to see this again. And again and again,” O’Brien said.
