JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- On June 2, the nation took part in black out Tuesday, a day where the country protested racism and police brutality.
Brian Roberts found himself celebrating his anniversary with his wife at Ruby Jean’s Juicery on Troost in Kansas City.
“Come down to Ruby Jean’s and we got a juice, some lunch and we went and had a picnic and I’m venting about the lack of areas to go and support black businesses,” says Roberts.
That frustration led him to create a new business, one that has already made its way around the city.
“I laugh every time that I’m leaving my house or I’m pulling this trailer because this is not something that I do," he said. "It was just a reaction like I had to do something."
His new business? A pop-up store called Black Pantry, which is inside a trailer.
The items he sells are all products from around the country, made by black owned businesses.
“I’m supporting small black businesses, giving them a platform to bring out their product. iIt’s hard to get into your grocers it’s hard to get into major retail,” says Roberts.
In return for Brian’s pursuit to bring exposure to black owned products, many business owners in Kansas City have partnered with him to give him a temporary home to sell his products.
“When I reached out to them they were wanting to know well what’s the vision and you tell them a trailer and they are like ‘no’, but there were some people that were just like ‘yea let’s do it’,” says Roberts.
One of the people to say yes just so happened to be the owner of the spot where this Black Pantry vision all started and where the pantry was stationed today, Ruby Jean’s Juicery.
“It’s humbling and it has this weird reverse inspiration for me because it lets me know that no matter how hard the pandemic gets we have to keep going because people are watching us people are paying attention,” says Ruby Jean’s Juicery Owner Chris Goode.
Brian’s goal is to have a regular store in the city filled with both local and national black owned products.
The next pop-up will be in the West Bottoms at Fetch tomorrow from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
