KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Nearly everyone will have a new voting location from what they’re used to. Just Monday, a day before the election, two locations nearly dropped out causing a scramble for election officials.
The absentee voting location at Union Station had a steady turnout Monday. Voters lined up in chairs spread 6-feet apart with vinyl barriers protecting poll workers, that’s just the beginning of what’s changed.
The pandemic prompted the election board to rearrange locations, cutting out small churches that can’t accommodate distancing and senior living centers that can’t take the risk. The last August election in 2016 had 142 polling places. This August, that’s down to 50.
Then Monday, the Election Board’s Democratic Director rushed to two churches whose pastors wanted to back out of using their gymnasiums worried about contaminating the space.
“I said, you’re disenfranchising a lot of voters, and at this late date,” Kansas City Election Board Democratic Director Lauri Ealom said.
She says fortunately, she was able to convince them to stay the course.
“I showed him the numbers and he said to me, I feel kind of bad. I’ve got to be a good Christian,” Ealom said.
To find out where your polling place is, go to the board’s website. In the upper left, click on “Where do I vote?” You’ll get a prompt to enter your last name and date of birth. Enter and you’ll get to a page with your polling place and a sample ballot.
If you want to vote on paper, you have to vote at your designated polling place.
If you vote electronically, you can vote at any of the 50 polling places, which include...
“All of the community centers. We have all of the community centers in Kansas City,” Ealom said.
She said she has hundreds of emails with voter questions. A big one was people with mail-in ballots they haven’t sent yet. If you got a mail-in ballot that you have not yet mailed, you can bring it in person to Union Station. She got special permission from the Secretary of State for that due to all of the confusion.
At all the other places, you will be turned away.
As for masks, you cannot be turned away without one, but the health department has donated some for each location if you don’t have one but want one.
