KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Another type of Super Tuesday headline caught our eye: poll workers donning gloves and offering curbside voting due to coronavirus concerns.
Kansas City has a central polling place already open for in-person absentee voting. The election board’s directors have been fielding plenty of calls from people, asking what they are going to do for the coronavirus.
They have sanitizer on hand, which they have that for every election actually. What they have added this year, because of coronavirus concerns, is sanitizing spray and sanitizing wipes.
They also have extras of specialty wipes that are designed just for touchscreens. Those will be used to wipe down the touchscreen voting pads.
They will not be wiping down every touchscreen between every voter. That would be very time consuming and inefficient. But they will be sanitizing surfaces routinely, specifically when they get a lull.
Our CBS affiliate in Sacramento reported poll workers were backing out and polling places providing sanitation kits with latex gloves at every single booth.
In Kansas City, the Kansas City Board of Election Commissioners Lauri Ealom says, “I think the concern for our particular poll workers is that the average age is 70-75 years old. But most of them have not... It’s not been our poll workers. It’s everybody else calling except our poll workers.”
Jackson County election officials, the ones who run elections in the cities other than Kansas City, say they will have wipes, but not sanitizer because they couldn’t get enough for their 127 locations.
But you can always bring your own and if you’re worried about other people in an enclosed area, you might consider asking your boss whether you can take an early or late lunch in order to avoid peak times.
