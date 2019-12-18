KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- For many people, waiting in a long line at the mall to get a photo with Santa is an annual tradition. But one local mall has a different approach and a new addition to make the jolly old fellow better fit a diverse group of kids.
A few tears are inevitable at some photo shoots, but a frown can be turned around with a little modification.
Jordan Photography has been running the Santa show at Town Center for 11 seasons now. But this is the first year for a Santa who looks more like so many kids who look up to him.
“There’s not an ethnic Santa that I’ve seen here in Johnson County, so I was like, yes, this is so great that kids can see this,” Jasmine Meyer from Shawnee said.
Jessica Gunkel used an app called, “Find Black Santa,” that she discovered in her transracial adoption group.
“I would love to have found a Latino Santa too, but I definitely wanted to see a Santa that wasn’t white,” Gunkel said.
Owners John and Dawn Jordan say they wanted a diverse group of Santa’s from the get-go, but had trouble finding any Santa’s that weren’t white. So last year, John asked a long-time customer, who’s now known as “Santa Shunton.”
“He talked about how important it is for diversity and I believe that also, and I also believe in inclusion. So sure, I would do that,” Santa Shunton said.
He’s good with kids, maybe because he’s also an assistant principal at Raytown South. He even played Santa for his own kids this year.
“What my kids know is that I am the messenger for Santa,” Santa Shunton said.
Jordan Photography has seven such messengers to choose from and parents can pick their Saint Nick when they schedule.
Wednesday night is the last night for Santa Shunton. He’s busy supervising elves for the next seven days, but he plans to be here again next year.
