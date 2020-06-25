LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The last time KCTV5 News caught up with Kevin Willmott, he was celebrating his Oscar win for his work on "The BlacKkKlansman."
The director, screenwriter, and professor has always called Kansas home.
His latest project, another one with Spike Lee, is out on Netflix. There is already Oscar buzz, assuming the Oscars can be held in 2021.
"Da 5 Bloods" is about four Black Vietnam veterans who return to Vietnam.
Willmott co-wrote the movie with Lee and the story is something he saw first hand.
"Growing up in Junction City, I grew up near Fort Riley, and kind of grew up seeing soliders go to Vietnam and come home," Willmott said. "They were all in my neighborhood. I saw that comraderie and brotherhood. Terms like bloods, dap handshakes, that was all growing up for me."
While people protested the war at home, many Black soliders went off to fight. They did not have a choice.
"Certainly early in the war, Black soliders paid a huge price," Willmott said. "Because they were drafted in large numbers and America had not figured out how to fight the Vietnamese yet."
According to Time Magazine, at the time of the war, Blacks made up about 11% of the United States population.
In 1966, Project 100,000 pulled hundreds of thousands of poor men into the war.
40% of them were Black. In 1967, 23% of combat troops were Black.
"Black Vietnam veterans, they really have never had their story told in a way, just about them, in the way it really deserves," Willmott said. "And we hope the movie does a lot of that."
In the movie, the characters go back to Vietnam decades later to find buried treasure and the remains of their squad leader.
Actor Delroy Lindo plays a broken veteran struggling with post traumatic stress disorder. His performance stands out.
"He's truly amazing in the film," Willmott said. "It's always great to see actors that have been around a long time. He's truly a great actor. "It's nice to see him getting the attention he's getting for this right now."
The film is also getting a lot of attention because of how relevant it is to what is happening in America right now.
"Vietnam was different in a sense that there's a war going on back home for these rights," Willmott said. "Dr. King is murdered during that time and there's a real intense struggle back home. Cities are on fire and it makes you kind of have to assess what it means to be an American. And a Black American. And I think that is what's going on right now in the country."
In "Da 5 Bloods" there is a scene involving a Black Lives Matter organization.
"The amazing thing was that the movie, that was always the movie," Willmott said. "I wrote the Black Lives Matter part of the film in like over a year ago. Almost two years ago now."
Before the pandemic, the movie was supposed to have its world premiere at The Cannes Film Festival and then shown in theaters.
For now, you can only see it on Netflix, but a lot of people are seeing it.
"You keep having to prove yourself," Willmott said. "You want to keep the standard high. And that's what's been great about 'Da 5 Bloods.' People have really responded to it so far. So that's really rewarding."
It was just announced that Willmott is set to write an Arthur Ashe biopic.
Ashe was the only Black man to win Wimbledon, The U.S. Open, and The Australian Open.
