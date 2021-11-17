KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- America’s drug epidemic has reached its deadliest point ever.
New data reveals more than 70,000 people died in a 12-month period ending in April of 2020 from overdoses. For perspective, that’s more people than a sold out Arrowhead Stadium.
The U.S. topped 100,000 deaths during the same time this past 12 month span; the deaths are contributed in large part by fentanyl, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
With the rise in the opioid epidemic, Healing House in Kansas City has always had people waiting to enter the program, but right now they are having to turn away about 100 people a week. The waitlist at the recovery center extends into February.
Charles Lindsay works at Healing House helping transport people who are in recovery to court, doctors’ appointments, and other places so they don’t have to worry about “the little stuff.”
“Both of my parents were addicts, so I grew up in a household that was kind of in disarray…different people coming in and out…things going on that a kid shouldn't have to go through, but I did,” explained Lindsay talking about his childhood.
Lindsay and his siblings would go on to use drugs. Their mom died 14 years ago and their dad just three months ago to an opioid overdose. His father took counterfeit pills that were laced with fentanyl.
“It hits close to home when you lose a parent like that or a family member, but it just reminds me how real it is," said Lindsay. "People are dying every day. I’ve lost friends too that I was out doing the same things as them and I’m just blessed to still be here and have a chance to live a new life and help other people that are struggling with it.”
Lindsay and his siblings are all in recovery, breaking the cycle. He now works at healing house helping others do the same.
“This may sound kind of crazy, but if somebody does overdose or gets a strong batch, addicts go to that because they know that they're going to get the biggest effect from it not thinking that they could lose their life,” said Lindsay.
Bobbi Jo Reed is the founder and CEO of Healing House. She says it makes sense that overdose deaths spiked during the pandemic.
“People were isolated, people in recovery were unable to get out to meetings and have that interaction with other folks with the same experiences,” said Reed.
With no quality control in street drugs laced with fentanyl she explained it’s like “putting a loaded weapon in your mouth” not knowing what “high” will kill you. It only takes a fentanyl dose the size of a couple of grains of salt to kill someone.
Healing House is a distributor in Missouri of the lifesaving drug Narcan which can save someone who has overdosed. The kits are distributed for free at Healing House and they don’t check I.D.
Healing House is having an open house Saturday, Nov. 20 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at their Recovery Community Center located at 112 Elwood Ave., Kansas City, MO 64123.
They’ll be offering certified counseling, domestic violence, outpatient treatment, and more.
their goal is to get people engaged with resources that will start helping that same day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.