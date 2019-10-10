KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can make everyday tasks difficult, especially when it comes to eating. Now, one nursing home in the Northland is using food to foster independence.
People living with Alzheimer’s often lose weight because medications can affect their appetite or the disease will make them simply forget to eat.
That’s why Senior Star at Wexford Place recently developed a meal plan for memory care patients.
“People with dementia experience so much loss and so much of a lack of control,” said Marsha Rufener, the executive director. “Part of the program is designed for them to be independent, to have that control back.”
They’re making small changes like using colorful plates to increase appetites and serving more finger food so residents don’t have to use utensils. They are small changes that Rufener said make a big impact.
“All we have to do is modify it a little bit and they’re able to once again have control and be independent and feel that sense of accomplishment, rather than being totally dependent on someone feeding them,” she said.
Wexford Place also works with families to make sure people have their comfort foods, which can trigger memories.
“They may not be able to say, ‘I have had hot tea for the past 10 years with breakfast,’ but when you present the hot tea, it’s half familiar to them,” said Rufener. “So, often times, people with dementia may not be able to identify by words what they like, what their preferences are. But, through familiarity, they can recognize, ‘Oh, this is something that is familiar to me.’”
Rufener said putting a little heart into meals makes the place feel like home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.