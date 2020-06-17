KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Local nurses are raising their voices over a move at two local hospitals that they say will hurt patient care.

Cars honked as nurses lined the sidewalk of Research Medical Center with signs like, “Put patients over profits.”

“With six, seven patients, I’m not able to provide the level of care these patients deserve,” Medical Surgical Unit Nurse Zoe Schmidt said.

Here’s what they’re taking issue with. Each unit is staffed on a fluctuating basis based on grids. For X number of patients, you have Y number of nurses, nursing assistants, secretaries and so on.

Last month they say they got this email from HCA, outlining new grids for some units to begin on June 28, in which there are fewer staff members per patient.

Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center staff appropriately, and our staffing reflects our patient volume and needs, including the fact that we are seeing fewer complex cases such as transplants. As always, we will continue to provide safe, effective care, by staffing our hospitals in line industry standards and the recommendations of professional nursing organizations. While hospitals locally and throughout the country were experiencing significant declines in patient volume and laying off staff, we are proud that we have protected the jobs of our colleagues and, through our pandemic pay program, protected paychecks for caregivers who were not able to work. Both hospitals have been providing high quality care in the communities we serve for decades, and have been recognized for their quality and safety by national organizations, such as the Leapfrog Group and the American Heart Association. In addition, Research Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center have rich histories of providing access to high-quality healthcare to the underserved and are dedicated to a philosophy of inclusion. We are proud of the care we provide all patients.

They say the change will impact two units at Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park and five units at Kansas City’s Research Med Center.

“If somebody tries to get out of bed and I’m not available and nobody can see them or answer their call light, they’re going to fall,” Progressive Care Unit Nurse Pascaline Muhindura said.

“They’re going to lose precious minutes and somebody’s going to end up coding and dying,” Intensive Care Unit Nurse Deb Soley said.

The two hospitals are owned by HCA, a for-profit company that makes billions in profits and got $700 million in CARES Act stimulus relief.

She also notes they’re not cutting jobs or salaries like others have.

This week, St. Luke’s Hospital announced furloughs.

From the onset of COVID-19, Saint Luke’s has worked diligently to ensure we had the resources available to safely treat our patients, and to properly protect our staff providing life-saving care. We stocked up on supplies and deferred procedures where possible. Thankfully for Kansas City and our neighboring communities, the surge never reached the catastrophic levels we feared. However, the financial impact of these actions has been significant, not just to us, but to hospitals and health systems in Kansas City and across the nation. As a result, Saint Luke’s is implementing a number of cost-saving measures, including streamlining care, eliminating non-essential expenditures, and instituting a 90-day furlough for a limited number of employees, as well as salary cuts for senior leadership. We are also using this as an opportunity to innovate and reimagine how we provide care, increasing virtual visit opportunities and expanding telemedicine. As our cities and states re-open, we ask our community to remember that the battle is not yet won. The virus is still among us. Saint Luke’s stands ready to treat and care for our patients whenever they need us. We ask Kansas City to help us with that mission. Mask up, wash your hands, practice social distancing, and remember, we’re all in this together.

Children’s Mercy announced furloughs in April noting income lost from less urgent treatments being put on hold during the pandemic.

“I would say doing better is still not good enough because the hospital has such a huge profit margin,” Inpatient Oncology Nurse Jennifer Caldwell said.