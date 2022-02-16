JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City nonprofit is trying to figure out why they were the target of a recent burglary.
Every day, the Community Action Agency of Greater Kansas City works to help the community.
“We go to low-income housing, we do an energy audit and then we have contractors that will come out and make people’s homes more efficient, and it’s absolutely free of charge,” said Timothy Sticha, Weatherization Manager at the Community Action Agency of Greater KC.
Unfortunately, they’re the ones in need of your help this week.
Sticha got more and more frustrated as he showed KCTV5 News the surveillance footage from just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
The video shows several people dressed in similar clothing cutting through the organization's back gate and immediately going after their work vehicles.
The group is seen leaving, but they come back hours later and get underneath the vehicles and raise them up with a jack.
The next morning, employees realized something was wrong when their vehicles were making very unusual noises.
They found out eight of their vehicles were damaged; seven had their catalytic converters stolen and one also had its transmission line cut.
“This is where they entered our cage. Clearly, our vehicles are not here anymore. They have been taken to a safer location for repair, as well,” sid Sticha as he showed KCTV5 the area broken into.
Those are repairs that will cost the nonprofit organization thousands and thousands of dollars.
As Sticha struggled to wrap his brain around why the suspects targeted a nonprofit organization, he had just one message for those involved:
"I do realize that times are hard, but what we are doing in our communities is actually out there, trying to help people that are having hard times. Incidents like this make it harder for us to fulfill our mission, which is to help our community."
The organization is also looking to increase their security.
If you have any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
