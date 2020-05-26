OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) - A mom got the idea when her baby boy underwent open heart surgery at just 5 months old.
“You are so overwhelmed, and my heart was breaking,” mother and app creator Sarah Allen Preston said.
Preston says when her baby boy Boss was hospitalized for open heart surgery in 2017, she had a great support system. Parents, friends and neighbors ran errands, provided meals and were there for a shoulder to lean on but that’s when it hit her hard that not everyone is as fortunate.
“You’re seeing our parents come and bring us lunch and these people are talking about how they’re going to get lunch and you could tell they were just alone,” Preston said.
That’s when the idea for the app, afloat was born.
“Okay, how can I help people who are in this situation, I need to do something,” Preston said.
Afloat is an app that let’s others lend a hand when you need it most. It makes giving easy. You download the app and you can check different groups whenever you have free time in your day.
You can create private groups for friends, family or neighbors or just be a part of the giving community in general.
For example, the Hospital Hill group includes Children’s Mercy, Ronald McDonald House and Truman Medical Center. Other groups are added all the time and it doesn’t just have to be for someone who’s taking care of a sick child either
“It could even be a new baby, it doesn’t have to be a, you know, a child with open heart surgery, it can be, hey, I’m on bed rest or I just had a new baby or you know a very positive life change too,” Preston said.
Preston says it’s also a great way to teach your kids that scrolling on your phone can end with something positive, something that makes a real difference for someone else.
“It really feels good to give back and to do good,” Preston said.
If you would like to download the app, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.