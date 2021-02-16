FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – It’s National Muffin Day this Saturday! To celebrate health workers in the community, local McDonald’s will be providing free blueberry muffins on Saturday, Feb. 20th from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
More than 130 local owner-operated McDonald’s restaurants across Kansas City metro, Lawrence, and St. Joseph will be offering free muffins to any health care worker with a proof of valid ID.
