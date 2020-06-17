KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Jody Hendrick says his life changed forever at 11:32 a.m. on January 2. He still faces a long road to recovery 167 days after he was shot seven times.

Inside the Academy Sports and Outdoors in Liberty around 11:00 a.m. on January 2, police say Jeffery Millsap filled out the paperwork to buy a gun and gave an employee a photo ID. When the background check denied Millsap the purchase, police say he jumped the counter and stole a handgun and ammunition at knifepoint.

“Anybody that jumps a counter at knifepoint and steals a gun, they deserve to go to jail,” Jody Hendrick who is recovering from the shooting said.

From there, investigators say Millsap drove to the Landmark Dodge Chrysler Jeep dealership off Noland Road in Independence, Missouri where Hendrick worked. Hendrick says Millsap asked an employee to speak to a manager.

“I came around my desk, I got shot in the chest. I ran and grabbed him. I have no idea why he did it. He never said a word. His eyes were just dark and black,” Hendrick said. “Next thing I know, I got shot in the femur and I went down. I didn’t realize I had been shot all of those times until the end.”

Dispatchers shared Millsap’s vehicle information with law enforcement around the metro as first responders and employees worked to save Hendrick. Millsap was driving a vehicle he had purchased from the dealership.

“All I could think about when it started and when it was over was, I am not going to see my family again,” Hendrick said.

Several officers saw Millsap’s vehicle and tried to pull him over in Clay County, but they say he refused to stop. He drove to his home off North East 172nd St. in Holt, Missouri.

According to an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and a review of the case by the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office, the deputy told Millsap to show his hands at least six times. Prosecutors say body camera video showed Millsap continued to reach into his jacket pocket and eventually retrieved the stolen firearm and pointed it at the deputy.

The deputy fired his duty weapon 17 times. Prosecutors say Millsap continued to reach for the pistol he dropped even after being shot and the deputy only fired as long as Millsap remained a threat.

“God bless that officer who had the courage to stop him before anybody else got hurt,” Hendrick said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the deputy’s actions were both lawful and necessary to protect the public and fellow officers.

“I’m sad that somebody lost their life. I am sad for his family,” Hendrick said. “Anytime a parent loses a child it’s horrible.”

Hendrick says the shooting broke his ribs, punctured a lung, caused brain trauma and required surgery for injuries to his legs. He is no longer in a wheelchair and is using a cane or crutches to walk.

“A life changing event. It reminds you what is important to you which is family. Gives me a lot of time to spend with my wife and kids,” Hendrick said.