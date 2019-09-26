KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Often, when you go to the pump to get a quick fill up, you tend to be a little distracted. You might be on your phone or just looking at the numbers to see how much you’re actually paying for gas. However, that’s not the case for everyone.
For 79-year-old Ludwick Graves, when music comes on then his best talent kicks in.
He does it for more than just pleasure. “I do know it’s what I use to get past my past,” he explained.
That’s a past that includes growing up as an orphan and losing many close loved ones.
So, once he gets in a mood, it’s time to dance and get happy.
“The feeling comes within,” he said. “I don’t have no specific place that I dance. It just depends on whatever comes up on me.”
It’s no surprise that he was recently caught on camera busting a few moves out at the QuikTrip on 63rd Street in Raytown.
The man who caught the free performance on camera is Sam Dawson, a YouTuber who does The Sam Dawson Show. Dawson said that after recording it, he immediately put it on his page hoping it would make someone’s day just like it made his.
“It was a nice experience watching something very positive happen and it kind of gives you a feeling of great hope and there is a lot of people with positive attitudes just enjoying,” he said.
That enjoyment of life will continue to be on full display for everyone, but one thing is for sure: Nobody, including Graves, knows when it’s going to happen.
