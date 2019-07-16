KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Tuesday, President Trump is defending his tweets directed at four democratic congress-women telling them to go back to their home countries. Right now, house democrats are discussing the resolution condemning the tweets.
KCTV5 News was wondering what lawmakers in our area think about the tweets.
KCTV5 News has been reaching out all day to our elected officials and while we are still waiting to hear back from some, we can share what we’re hearing so far.
Senator Roy blunt said:
“Just because the so-called squad constantly insults and attacks the president isn’t a reason to adopt their unacceptable tactics. There is plenty to say about how destructive House Democrats’ policies would be for our economy, our health care system, and our security. I think that’s where the focus should be.”
Representative Sharice Davids said:
“The President continues to use rhetoric that dehumanizes and disrespects people, and his recent racist tweets are no exception. We must be able to disagree without relying on attacks like this.”
Monday, KCTV5 News heard from Senator Jerry Moran who said the comments were,
“Inappropriate because the women are Americans.”
And Representative Emanuel Cleaver came out strong saying,
“After reading President Trump’s remarkably racist tweets about four of my colleagues, my most agonizing pain results from the seamy silence and notorious neutrality of those whom I believe to be principled people.”
KCTV5 News reached out to several other local lawmakers for comment including Senator Pat Roberts and Representative Sam Graves but haven’t heard back from them yet.
From politicians to the public, KCTV5 News talked with Kansas Citians about what the President’s tweets mean to them.
KCTV5 News didn’t run into one person who was comfortable with the president’s tweets against four democratic lawmakers.
Many say the, “go back to your country” line is nothing new, they’re just upset it’s now coming from the president.
“You have to be white for him to respect you and I don’t think that’s right because my dad’s half Mexican and my mom’s white and I get that all the time because my last name is different than a white person’s last name and I just don’t think that’s right,” Candi Guzman, resident, said.
For Dana Robertson, it was the last straw.
“It really was, to be honest, considering everything else that’s been going on,” Robertson said.
And many said they’re upset they’re not hearing more from republican lawmakers.
Shawn Crawll said he no longer sleeps with his phone on, having grown weary of what he’ll see first thing in the morning.
“Every day I always think surely he’s not going to do anything that’s going to shock me again and yet,” Crawll said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.