FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- This is happening now after a whistleblowers report was blocked. The report outlined alleged issues President Trump had during a call with the Ukrainian president.
KCTV5 News knew the idea of impeachment has divided lawmakers right along party lines, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been waiting. But now, two-thirds of house democrats stepped out to support opening this inquiry.
KCTV5 News spoke to Representative Emmanuel Cleaver Tuesday, he just joined the list.
“You know, two years have passed. I’ve said no, I’m not considering impeachment. We don’t need this disruption in the country. We’re already extremely polarized. This is just going to create more polarization,” Representative Emanuel Cleaver said.
Earlier this month, KCTV5 News spoke to Missouri Senator Josh Hawley. We asked him specifically about the beginning of this process, he said this was a waste of time and there are other things lawmakers should focus on.
“Our communities are awash in meth. We are drowning in meth. It is coming from Mexico. We’ve got to do something about that. We’ve got to secure the border. Democrats won’t go along with it. We’ve got to get prescription drug prices down. Democrats won’t take action. What are they doing instead? I mean, talking about impeachment? I mean it’s ridiculous. There’s real work to be done and I hope they’ll get focused on it,” Senator Josh Hawley said.
Local lawmakers weren’t the only ones speaking out. The impetus for this inquiry comes after President Trump spoke with the Ukrainian president about Joe Biden and Biden’s son. Tuesday, the presidential candidate spoke out.
“And it’s time for the congress to fully investigate the conduct of this president. The president should stop stonewalling this investigation and all the other investigations of his wrongdoing,” Presidential Candidate Joe Biden said.
Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler also released a statement saying in part, “This is just another attempt for the Democratic Party to tear down President Trump ahead of the 2020 election.”
Congressman Steve Watkins sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “This is nothing more than Democrats waving the white flag on 2020 and trying to impeach a President they know they can’t beat."
"Democrats have been on a three-year witch-hunt to sabotage and delegitimize a democratically elected President whose success makes them irate and irrational. Impeachment is designed for high crimes and misdemeanors, not unconfirmed, secondhand accusations. This is nothing more than Democrats waving the white flag on 2020 and trying to impeach a President they know they can’t beat."
This is just the beginning. More will happen in the next few weeks. KCTV5 News has asked for statements from area lawmakers.
Missouri Representative Sam Graves said in part, "Since the failed Mueller investigation, the liberal majority in congress has dedicated all of their time to taking down President Trump."
“Since the failed Mueller investigation, the liberal majority in Congress has dedicated all of their time to taking down President Trump. Instead of focusing on important things like ratifying the USMCA and passing an infrastructure package, Nancy Pelosi and her caucus have brought everything to a grinding halt over this political game. There are plenty of things that Congress needs to be doing; this definitely isn’t one of them. I strongly oppose this sham impeachment charade.”
Representative Sharice Davids sent KCTV5 News a statement saying in part, “Yesterday I called on the Trump Administration to turn over the transcript of the call between the President and Ukrainian leaders, and he says that will happen tomorrow.”
“I have long said that I trust my colleagues on the relevant House Committees as they conduct oversight and continue their investigations into the President, and I support this process continuing unimpeded. We must proceed down a path of finding the truth, regardless of politics.
Yesterday I called on the Trump Administration to turn over the transcript of the call between the President and Ukrainian leaders, and he says that will happen tomorrow. We still need the Administration to turn over the full whistleblower report, as is required by law. The American people deserve all the facts.
If any member of this Administration does not comply, they must be held accountable to the full extent of the law."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.