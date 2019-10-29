FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The faux meat industry is showing no sign of slowing down. So, now that the plant-based burgers are starting to show up in local restaurants and in our grocery aisles, KCTV5 News asked a panel of experts to take our very unscientific test to see if they really look, taste and bleed like meat, as advertised.
Our three judges were presented with a side-by-side taste of an Impossible Burger alongside the comparable burger from the same restaurant.
In their four samples, they often found it somewhat difficult to determine which one was made in a lab and which was made of beef. But, in the end, they ranked the tastiest Impossible Burger came from
Red Robin followed closely by Burger King and Houlihan’s and while the Real Burger from the Cheesecake Factory was the crowd favorite, their impossible.
The panel also tasted the grocery store versions of the plant-based burger you can grill at home. The Impossible Meat is not yet available in local grocery stores. It's top competitor, Beyond Burger, is along with a few other plant-based options.
The KCTV5 News experts ranked the Beyond Burger in first place among the plant-based, followed by the Awesome Burger by Nestle’s Sweet Earth in second and the Pure Farmland Patty a very distant third.
However, while the plant-based meat alternatives may be better for the planet, are they healthier? This answer is not really.
The actual ingredient list is long, and they are heavily processed using primarily a soy or pea protein and contain much more sodium than the real deal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.