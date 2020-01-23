INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs Kingdom will unite again on Feb. 2 in Miami when the Super Bowl showdown against the San Francisco 49ers will take place.

One Independence family will be watching from right in the KC metro. Although, with a house divided, they’ll be cheering on separate teams.

Debbie and Marcello Velazquez are husband and wife, and a true representation of a house divided when it comes to this year’s Super Bowl.

“We have one more week to be friends, and then I don’t know what’s going to happen,” Marcello said.

The two have been married for nearly 19 years. Debbie a lifelong Chiefs fan and Marcello is a 49ers fan.

Even the decorations in their basement are divided with Chiefs on one side and 49ers on the other side.

They have their cars decked out in their respective team colors, license plates and all.

Neither of them mess around with their favorite teams' merchandise.

“This is my prized possession, if you will,” Debbie said. “It’s a picture of Lamar Hunt and Tony DiPardo.”

However, one of them is clearly more of a true fan than the other.

“Wide Receiver Jerry Rice, and… uh,” Marcello said. “Are you telling me you’re forgetting who this is?” Debbie asked. “No,” Marcello said. “No, I do but...” Debbie then replied with a laugh, “And you’re calling yourself a Niners fan?”

Although they’ve been able to put up with their differences over the years, this time things are getting shaken up.

“He went out and brought a brand new, comfortable recliner so whoever gets kicked out to the couch that night will have a comfy recliner to sleep in,” Debbie said.

“Steve Young!” Marcello then said. “I’m sorry, now I remember. That’s my friend Steve Young!”