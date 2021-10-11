TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- Today, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly released the total allocation amounts for each hospital taking part in the Frontline Hospital Worker Retention Plan.
It's an effort to to help hospitals keep and attract new members to their staff.
In a statement, Governor Kelly said "This $50 million will help us retain and attract more frontline hospital workers as we continue to fight this virus."
"For over 18 months, our health care workers have risked their lives every day to protect Kansans from COVID-19," she said. "It's our responsibility to make sure they have the support they need to continue."
It was distributed based on multiple factors, including the total number of hospital beds.
With more than 1,300 beds on three campuses across Kansas, The University of Kansas Health System will receive $3.7 million. About $5.5 million of that supports the immediate metro.
Other hospitals getting more than a million dollars include Advent Health Shawnee Mission ($2.5 million), Providence Medical Center ($1.7 million), Overland Park Regional ($1.5 million), and Olathe Health ($1.4 million).
To see how the money breaks down for other hospitals in Kansas, click here.
