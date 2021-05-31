KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Whether you’re a musician or just outside listening to the notes hang in the air, "Taps" is a simple and moving piece of music.
“Music really connects with your soul in a deeper way,” said B.A.C. Music owner Michael Corrigan. “Just like any words in a language, it’s how you say it.”
As the creator of trumpets and bugles that are used throughout America to play a number of songs -- including Taps -- Corrigan approaches his performances from a place of respect.
“You’ve got a simple instrument and a simple song, but it’s such a moving and emotional song,” Corrigan said. “If they hear it in their neighborhood off in the distance, they take a second and remember what Memorial Day is all about.”
Phil Duncan remembers the sacrifice of military members past and present every day.
“There isn’t a time when I’m awake, sometimes asleep, that I’m not going, seeing the faces of that,” said Duncan, a Vietnam Veteran.
Duncan typically pulls out his harmonicas to play Taps at VA events and other gathering. This year, he got a call from someone a little closer to home: a neighbor.
While Taps Across America is a new tradition, Duncan’s neighborhood is already seeing a changing of the guard.
Last year, Tim Osborne stepped outside his home to join the rest of America in playing Taps. A self-proclaimed hippie with the Volkswagen to prove it, Tim put his musical talents to use.
“It just echoed through the neighborhood,” said his neighbor Vicky Grant. “It was very meaningful.”
Tim’s partner Jane Shay said he made sure he played the notes perfectly.
“He practiced in the basement for days,” Shay said.
Osborne had cancer and passed away earlier this year. Duncan happily answered the call to serve yet again.
“Taps for me, of course, is those people who have passed on that I served with in uniform,” Duncan said. “That didn’t come home with me, didn’t come home when they should have.”
Phil brought his harmonica home from Vietnam. He also brought home memories that have taken him a while to share.
“They were close acquaintances because of the possibility of that friendship going when the next bullet hit somebody,” Duncan said. “I didn’t know when my time was going to be up, but I knew it was going to be.”
Thankfully, Duncan’s time still isn’t up... Maybe to keep giving a little bit of comfort to those who need it, veteran or not.
