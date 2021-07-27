JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A future redevelopment project in downtown Lee’s Summit has a local historian worried that the plan may cost the city a building that’s been standing since the 1800s.
“I consider myself a newbie still,” says Kathy Smith, the chair of the Historic Preservation Commission of Lee’s Summit.
That’s because Smith moved to Lee’s Summit back in 1989 but her passion for the city is that of a lifelong resident.
“Not knowing a soul, not knowing my way around, I started just driving the neighborhood, driving the downtown,” says Smith.
She quickly fell in love with the city. In particular, the old historic buildings like the Icehouse Auction.
“Even though it’s painted white, I can see past that,” says Smith.
Behind the thick coating of paint is one of the only intact limestone buildings downtown, which has served many purposes since the 1800s.
“Back in 1896, Mr. Hess built this structure to make a packing house,” says Smith.
That was mainly for meat. Years later, it became an ice producing facility. After years of change more recently, it was an auction house. But now, the city-owned building sits vacant.
“I’m after preserving as much as our local history as possible, because when the buildings are gone so is the history,” says Smith.
The city is in the early planning stages of the downtown Market Plaza redevelopment project.
The project includes a permanent farmers market pavilion that can be available possibly year-round, an outdoor performance and festival space, hotels, restaurants, and more.
“The downtown and this area is going to be the most family friendly, inclusive community you can imagine, with lots of free activities every single day of the week just making it a hub of entertainment and fun and public spaces, and we are pretty excited,” said Bill Baird, Mayor of Lee’s Summit.
The worry for Smith isn’t the project. Instead, it’s the fact preliminary designs show a good chunk of the development happening right where the Icehouse is located.
“In my head, I’ve just had this mental list of buildings that I would chain myself to," said Smith. "One of them was Arnold Hall, and that got saved, and the other one is this because that’s how important I think it is."
The old Arnold Hall is currently Third Street Social, a thriving bar and restaurant.
That's a success story Smith hopes she will have regarding the Icehouse and this project.
The city sent KCTV5 News a statement about the Icehouse saying:
“As part of this initial process, a series of stakeholder meetings will be scheduled to gain public feedback, which will help further refine the concept plan.”
“Until this process is complete, no decisions concerning the future of the Icehouse property will be made.”
“It doesn’t take much time to send off a little email, make a quick phone call to your councilmember, the mayor," said Smith. "They are all very amiable people. They are willing to take those calls because they want the best for our city, too."
