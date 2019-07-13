FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A local group just returned from a visit to the US-Mexico border. They said people there need all the help you can offer.
Volunteers with Heart to Heart International said people down at the border need simple things. Things like toothbrushes.
“They’ve made an arduous trip,” Heather Lee, Heart to Heart International, said. “You can see that they’re tired. We visited three different sites in those areas that are specifically working with asylum seekers.”
Lenexa based Heart to Heart International did not go to the detention centers at the border. They were in places like the respite centers.
“These are people that have requested asylum, have been processed and are now being released so that they can go to their sponsors,” Lee said.
For Lee, what’s happening down at the southern border is easy to describe.
“It took them approximately 20 days to get up here from Honduras. And part of that trip, they spent 45 hours in the back of a tractor trailer, filled with 160 people,” Lee said.
But it’s not always easy to understand.
“It’s hard to navigate and understand this complex situation,” Lee said.
While Lee and Heart to Heart were down in Texas, so was Vice President Mike Pence, pledging help to asylum seekers.
“We’re absolutely determined that, as President Trump has made clear again and again, we’re going to end the crisis on our southern border. We’re going to secure our border,” Vice President Mike Pence said.
Lee said people need a place to go, but they also need everyday things to make the transition easier. Like a simple request to a city planner from a little boy.
“And he was kind of marveling over the fact that this little boy was asking for a toothbrush and he could barely get his son to brush his teeth,” Lee said.
Lee said the respite centers see thousands of asylum seekers every day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.