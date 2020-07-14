KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Edgemoor is the developer for the new KCI terminal. It’s recommending a Colorado-based company for concrete work. Kansas City subcontractors say the company doesn’t have their interests in mind.
Since the city started tearing down the old terminal, questions of whether or not Kansas City workers are benefiting from the billion-dollar project have loomed.
“We want those contractors who employ our local workforce every day, every project to be awarded this work,” Bridgette Williams with Heavy Constructors Association said.
Local businesses came together to say they believe the developer isn’t meeting the required 35% threshold for women and minority owned firms.
“We live here. We stay here. We deserve the work,” Wilson Trucking LLC President Joseph Wilson said.
“There’s a weariness around people getting tired of being sold one thing, and then when it comes time to do it something else is done,” Williams said.
KCTV5 News reached out to Edgemoor for a comment on its bid recommendation. The company says it does not comment on bids under review. To date, Edgemoor says it’s worked with 100 local women and minority owned firms.
“In a time when local jobs for the workforce are needed perhaps more than ever, we need to make sure our local MBE’s and WBE’s are represented on this project,” Greater KC Building and Construction Trades Council Director Alise Martiny said.
Councilwoman Melisa Robinson spoke on behalf of those outside of City Hall Tuesday.
“It is unfortunate and unnecessary that we have to be here today fighting for equity, fighting for parity, fighting for our local workforce,” Councilwoman Robinson said.
Councilwoman Teresa Loar, who leads the transportation, infrastructure and operation committee- says the news conference was an attempt to sway the council. She says they’ve been diligent in asking for proof of minority and women-owned business involvement, making sure it’s fulfilling the promise to citizens.
Loar says they are in the middle of the procurement process and citizens should trust that process.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Director of Aviation at KCI. His department says they cannot comment on beds currently under review.
We want to be clear the contract hasn’t been awarded yet.
