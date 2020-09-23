KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Black men and women say they face discrimination based on their hair to this day. You’ve seen the videos of a black wrestler forced to cut his locs and children removed from school. Now, local groups are hoping focusing on legislation at the local level will spark change.
Shardae Shears is a hair stylist in Kansas City. The pandemic forced her to get creative to generate an income while salons were closed. So, she created a clothing line.
“I feel like it has generated some discussion, some talk,” Shears said. “Be true to yourself. Don’t be afraid to wear the crown you were born with.”
Focused on her clients, Shears wants to promote the acceptance of natural hair.
“It’s opening up more conversation and it’s allowing people to understand the differences that we do bring to the world,” Shears said.
Michele Watley is the Founder of Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet, focused on advocating for the rights of Black women.
“The day that Black women can walk into a workplace or got to school or be on TV or do all of the things that everyone else seems to do without issue, when they can have that opportunity too, then that when we’ve won the battle,” Watley said.
Their current battle is at City Hall. With support from a few council members, the group is hoping to pass a local ordinance similar to the Crown Act.
“Starting closer to home so to speak where the issues are more prevalent and we have a more direct connection with the governmental leaders that we’ve elected and we work with on a regular basis only makes sense,” Watley said.
Local ACLU Legislative Associate Monica Del Villar says the moment we are in right now is conducive to making these changes.
“It’s nice to see that people are being protected and heard and being displayed in public proudly, but it’s another thing to actually things that will protect those people and that will affect their livelihood as well,” Villar said.
For years Shears has worked with clients who have been told their hair isn’t fit for the workplace, school or society.
“Our hair is something that is important and is always going to be here and it’s not going anywhere,” Shears said.
There isn’t an ordinance in writing yet, but if you want to get involved head to Shirley’s Kitchen Cabinet website.
