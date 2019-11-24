KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- An effort is underway to beautify Kansas City’s second-largest park.
People living in the area are glad but said the solution to the problem isn’t so simple. It is a lot of heavy lifting to clean even just one small section of a place that’s been so long forgotten.
Houston Defoe started a group called Just People Doing Good Things.
One of the good deeds the group has dedicated itself to is cleaning up all 200 acres of Kessler Park. For years, it has been subject to illegal dumping and has played host to homeless camps.
“We’ve still got a ways to go,” Defoe said. “It’ll probably be at least a year until we can get a handle on most of this.”
“A lot of people are using the brush and different areas around the park where they can hide and dump,” Defoe said. “So, by removing the brush, it’s exposing the areas and they’re starting to stay away from them.”
On Sunday, the group cleared an area of brush on Chestnut Avenue.
“This is a neighborhood right behind that tree line,” said Defoe. “We spoke to several of the neighbors and they’re all happy the cleanup is happening. In fact, several of them were down there helping out.”
Three local boys said they love the idea of a cleaner, safer park.
“We can ride our bikes,” they said.
They hope all the neighbors nearby get involved in the next cleanup. “Keep our Earth safe and clean!” they said.
However, some neighbors said the solution isn’t so simple because of just how many of the city’s homeless use it as a temporary home.
John Vondemfange used to be homeless himself. So, he has a lot of pride in his home and neighborhood but has mixed feelings about this method of cleanup.
“They have nowhere else to hide!” he said. “I’m happy they’re beautifying it, but I’m worried that they’re driving them off.”
That worry isn’t lost on Defoe. He’s calling for volunteers who have ideas about how to help with the people part of this cleanup.
“What can we do collectively to start finding them long-term transitioning, get them help with doctors needs or mental health issues?” he said. “What can we do to keep them from moving back into the park and keeping this whole problem going.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.