KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – After voters decided to change Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard back to the Paseo, there’s a lot of talk about how to honor the civil rights leader. The latest push was renaming the airport after him.

The group says this would be a unique way to honor Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. and they say this would draw more people to the airport which would have a positive economic impact on the city. There is also not an airport named after Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. in America.

But a group of people want to change that by renaming Kansas City International Airport after Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

"It goes beyond race, it brings us all together,” Al Winder who is pushing to rename KCI said.

This push comes after the city council voted to rename the Paseo to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard last January. Months later, close to 70% of voters decided to change it back to the Paseo.

"Anywhere in America there's a Martin Luther King Drive, there's death, drugs and destruction. Why do we have to have that? These are things that we're trying to get away from and we have enough of that in Kansas City,” Pat Clarke who is also pushing to rename KCI said.

The airport is under construction right now and some advocates say it's the perfect time to make the change, considering it would cost money to change all the signage. KCTV5 News asked City Councilman Eric Bunch his thoughts on renaming the airport.

"I think we need to make sure we're honoring Dr. King's legacy and the impact he had on this nation and specifically on Kansas City. I know that we are restricted in some ways by the Federal Aviation Administration in what we can name our airport and so the terminal could carry a new name and if the citizens are interested in having Dr. King's name beyond the new terminal, I would be open to that,” Bunch said.

The group will circulate a petition to get more support for this idea. The city has been asking for the public’s opinion on the best way to honor MLK. You can email suggestions to mlktribute@kcmo.org until February 11.