KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Domestic violence shelters in the Metro will have help stocking hygiene products thanks to one local organization and those who donated to it.
Giving Hope and Help is a nonprofit based in Kansas City that provides support to domestic violence survivors and others in the community. Over the weekend, they held their Period Products Drive, where they collected over $31,000 worth of feminine products.
These items will go to area shelters that help victims of domestic violence.
Giving Hope also holds a monthly Free Period Pantry on the first Saturday of each month. January 1 is New Year's Day, so the pantry won't be open. The next date for the event will be February 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Paul Zion Church in KCK.
For more information, you can visit the group's Facebook page by clicking here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.