PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- A Parkville University graduate student is one of five finalists performing in the 2021 American Pianists Awards.
Kenny Broberg, 27 of Minneapolis, MN has been studying music at Park University's International Center for Music since 2016, and is already regarded as one of the most decorated players in the world under 30.
This month, he will compete for top honors in the competition hosted by the American Pianists Association with finals to begin Friday, June 25 in Indianapolis, IN.
The winner of the competition will receive the Christel DeHaan Classical Fellowship, valued at more than $100,000. They will also receive career assistance, a recording contract with the Steinway and Sons record label, as well as the opportunity to play music for audiences around the world.
Before the final competition, Broberg will broadcast a solo recital Sunday, June 20 at 2:30. To watch, click here.
Click here to view a full schedule for the 2021 American Pianists Awards.
