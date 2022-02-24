OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- The Deer Creek Golf Club will close in April following the rejection of a proposal to build apartments there.
GreatLife KC, the company that owns the club, made the announcement Wednesday night after the Overland Park City Council voted to deny a rezoning request that would have allowed for the development of a $65 million apartment building.
GreatLife said the proposal was part of the company's solution to costly erosion and water damage, which had eaten away at the course's 18th hole.
Brett Klausman, the president of GreatLife, sent a statement to KCTV5 explaining the decision behind the closure:
“Over the past 10 months we and many others have worked hard to advance a viable plan to save the Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park. We greatly appreciate all of those who supported the solution to save it. Unfortunately, the City Council voted to deny our zoning application this week, which provided the solution to save the golf course and stabilize and mitigate the erosion issues on it.
“These circumstances have led us to the decision to close the Deer Creek Golf Course effective April 1st, 2022. All our team and staff at the Deer Creek Golf Course will be offered employment opportunities within our organization. We have notified current membership, stakeholders and future tournament organizers of this decision.
“The next phase for the land where the golf course currently sits is development. After the golf course closes on April 1st, 2022, we will move into this phase with our development partner, EPC Real Estate. Thank you to the community for your patronage of the Deer Creek Golf Course. This was not an easy decision for us and not one we had wanted, but one that had to be made given the current situation at Deer Creek.”
Local golfers were saddened to hear of the course's closure. Terry Carr, who lives in the neighborhood surrounding the course, said the course had given him a sense of community. He plays three or four times a week.
He was also concerned about the prospect of home values dropping as a result of the course closing.
"I'm going to miss out on seeing some friends as often as I do," he said. "I'll miss that."
