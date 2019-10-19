KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was a beautiful day and an early afternoon start for the golfers all taking swings for a great cause.
Saturday kicked off the 8th annual Staley Farm Golf Club, Fore the Cure Tournament. But let’s just say for this competition getting a bogey or a birdie was not too important.
“We raise money for Saint Luke’s Foundation, and we provide mammograms and follow up treatments for women that are under insured,” Janet Herdman, Chairperson for the Women’s Golf Association said.
Over the last seven years, they’ve raised $125,000 and provided services for more than 950 uninsured patients in Clay and Platte Counties, a mission that is very close to Herdman.
“I truly believe my life was saved from early detection,” Herdman said.
Herdman is a six-year breast cancer survivor.
“My cancer was caught through a mammogram in its infancy,” Herdman said.
Which is the reason she along with her association pushes for this tournament every year.
“If we can save just one life over our years of doing this, we feel fulfilled,” Herdman said.
Some participants take great lengths to attend each year.
“This team, the four of us, have played together for all eight years. In fact, I flew in from Texas last night to play in this,” Carol Lalumondier who is a golfer, said. “We started this because of our little sister that had breast cancer that died when she was 40.”
An eight-year tradition and message.
“We promised our little sister that we would make sure people knew that early detection is very important,” Lalumondier said.
The group won’t know how much was raised this year until the next few days, their goal is $35,000.
