KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is full of leaders on and off the field. Now, finding the next generation of female leaders has led the team to Kansas City.
Semahj Ware hasn’t played on any formal soccer teams, but she has plans to.
“Growing up, we couldn’t really find any soccer teams or anything but the fun of it,” she said. “We play in the yard.”
She’s hopeful her high school will add a team next year.
“You know, I’m ready to get in on the fun and the action,” she said.
However, landing the opportunity now before her has nothing to do with Semahj’s soccer skills.
It’s more about what she brings to the table off the field.
“She’s a funny, bubbly person,” said Analyisa Slayden, her friend. “She’s hilarious. We laugh a lot.”
The U.S. Women’s National Team searched for girls who were chasing their dreams, not just soccer balls.
“My dream is to own my own bakery in New York,” Semahj said.
Thanks to the USWNT’s SheBelieves Hero competition, she’s a little closer to her dream.
“I’m calling you to let you know that you are the winner,” Lindsey Horan with the USWNT had said. “You’re going to have to pack your bags because in a few weeks you’re coming to new Jersey!”
So, Semahj will leave next week for the U.S. Women’s National Team match vs. Spain. She’ll EVEN get some time to explore a few bakeries in New York.
“I feel like beside making my family proud, I made myself and my mom proud,” she said.
“The leadership we see here is also happening in her family,” said Mary Esselman, CEO of Operation Breakthrough. “She takes a lead role in raising her brothers and sisters along with her grandma, and I think to see that in all facets of her life is really important.”
Semahj had to take on that role after her mother died in a car crash. She still looks to her mom as a role model, though.
“I think she would be really proud and also tell me to keep up the good work,” she said.
Semahj is leading by example.
“She wanted to give back, so she’s here every single day,” Esselman said, “not only providing a role model for the other girls and our young men, but also just contributing wherever she can.”
From the kitchen to the hardwood, Semahj is making a difference in her community.
