KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a new cryptocurrency trend that has a lot of people talking.
It’s called a non-fungible token or N-F-T. It’s a concept gaining popularity in the digital art space.
And one local filmmaker is hoping the trend will help in getting people to see his film.
If you have questions about what a non-fungible token (NFT) is, you’re not alone. When you buy a physical piece of art, it comes with a certificate of authenticity. A NFT is a way to do the same thing for digital art. NFTs can be anything digital—drawings, music, video. Digital files are easily copied, so the NFT has a piece of code saying the artwork is real and belongs to an individual.
The NBA, Twitter’s CEO and Patrick Mahomes have listed and sold items as NFTs.
Trevor Hawkins is jumping in the deep end on the NFT craze. He’s a local director and cinematographer, and just finished his first independent film “Lotawana.”
“I had never heard of a NFT a week and a half ago,” said Hawkins.” I’m Googling what is an NFT just like everyone else right now on the planet.”
But now, he’s selling his film as an NFT.
“I feel like a cowboy on a new frontier because we’re making it up as we go,” said Hawkins. “There’s no rules in this space right now. We’re carving our own path.”
The rights to the theatrical cut of his movie are going to 100 people, not just one. He has a lot riding on the success of the movie. Hawkins told us he mortgaged his home to finance the it.
“It is kind of funny how the theme of “Lotawana” is all about creating a new path and trying to explore new systems that are outside the norm,” said Hawkins. “That’s absolutely what we’re doing with the distribution of it. I think that’s a perfect parallel.”
