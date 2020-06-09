KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) - A father-daughter duo is hoping some paint adds perspective to recent events while inspiring the next generation.
A section of 18th and Quindaro in Kansas City, Kansas lined with vacant businesses is going to be a hot spot in a matter of days.
“We wanted to make something that was inspirational, something we could all relate to,” artist Anita Easterwood said.
With the direction of her dad, Anita is creating a positive image for black people living in the area.
“With a project this size, we come out for special reasons and events that matter. This just happens to be one that matters,” muralist Lucky Easterwood said.
After the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and countless others, the Easterwoods are using their artistic talents for change.
“What we really want this to do is inspire other people to think about how they can give back to the area as well,” Anita said.
Lucky says when you see an image, it can do two things, provoke thought and emotion.
“Once you see a picture, one of them is going to change,” Lucky said.
The pair aren’t revealing the final design until it’s finished, but say they’ve left the mural ambiguous for a reason. They want any black member of the community who walks by to see themselves.
“If kids don’t see that, anybody that looks like them, then they start to think, well why am I different?” Anita questioned.
Anita says what’s been done so far is a start, but there’s much more to do.
“Protest is one thing. Art is another thing. These are all steps to making change, but if you really want to make a difference, you have to get out and vote,” Anita said.
The Easterwoods are finishing their mural in time to be a backdrop for a voter registration drive this weekend.
The voter registration this weekend is at 18th and Quindaro. It will be a drive-thru registration so everyone can remain socially distant.
