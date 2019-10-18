KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A lifesaving cancer drug is in short supply and the patients impacted the most are young children.

On Friday, KCTV5's Nathan Vickers spoke to one local family who is afraid their child won’t be able to get the treatment he needs.

Like many 6-year-olds, Kaleb Jones lives in a world of superheroes and toy trucks. However, his favorite toy today might have been Vickers’ GoPro.

“He's just a happy kid,” said Jessica Jones, his mother. “He's always been happy.”

He smiles even while going through a struggle no child should face.

“He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia,” his mother said.

That was in February. Now, he is in now in remission but is still receiving chemotherapy treatment that includes a drug called vincristine.

“It's a drug a lot of doctors use, especially through leukemia,” his mother said.

However, in the last week, the FDA has warned of a severe shortage of the medicine. Doctors told Jones they would have to start rationing it and that her son might not get to continue his treatment.

“My biggest fear is not knowing how it will affect his outcome,” Jones said.

Dr. Alan Gamis is an oncologist at Children's Mercy Hospital, which became aware of the shortage over the weekend.

“In the United States, this shouldn't be happening,” said Dr. Gamis. “We have plans in place to avert any lack of availability of chemotherapy.”

He said most patients will still receive their scheduled treatments, although the hospital will prioritize those with recent diagnoses. Kids in remission like Kaleb are lower on the list.

“We are utilizing the best evidence-based medicine,” Dr. Gamis said.

The shortage was caused when Teva Pharmaceuticals ceased production of the drug over the summer. Then Pfizer -- the only other manufacturer -- reported manufacturing problems.

On top of all that, there’s no substitute for vincristine.

“It makes me extremely angry that they're able to stop without a substitute,” Jones said.

She is praying that her son won't have to miss a dose.

“We don't know if that will make the leukemia come back at some point,” she said.

Her son has already come so far, wearing a smile through it all.