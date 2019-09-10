GRAIN VALLEY, MO (KCTV) -- Monday, a family called KCTV5 News asking for help. They said they had been waiting and waiting on a veteran's headstone marker. Tuesday, it finally arrived.
When Jennie Edwards drove to visit her husband Wesley’s grave, she couldn’t find it.
“I had the papers in front of me that I paid for it. They didn't disagree with any of it,” Edwards said.
Her son tried to help his mom find his dad’s final resting place with no luck.
“He walked the whole cemetery lot to see if he missed the marker. We walked all over,” Edwards said.
Edwards called the funeral home asking for answers.
“I filled out paperwork here when he passed away and I figured it was all taken care of, but it wasn't,” Edwards said.
She says the funeral home staff asked her to fill out additional paperwork to order a bronze grave marker and she did. The Department of Veterans Affairs sent her a notice this March that the marker would be delivered, but it was not set near Wesley’s grave.
“Oh, he put 20 years in the service and he deserves better than that, honestly,” Edwards said.
The family didn’t give up.
“I kept calling and calling. I didn’t get an answer,” Edwards said.
So, they stopped by the cemetery again in person in June. While searching, they ran into an employee who sent them a photo of Wesley’s marker.
“Low and behold, it was sitting in the garage,” Edwards said.
Several months passed and the marker was not placed. Edwards says she was told it was too rainy and that the ground is too wet.
“Well I know better than that,” Edwards said.
The family called KCTV5 News frustrated with their situation and the condition of other veterans’ graves they found while searching for Wesley’s grave at the cemetery.
“That were not treated like they should have been,” Edwards said.
KCTV5 News called the owner who said he apologizes to anybody that’s disappointed. He said previous owners offered many free lots to veterans and there are not enough funds to help with upkeep.
He said he is doing the best he can with two employees and volunteers to keep the lots mowed. He agrees the weeds at the cemetery need to be addressed.
On Tuesday, Edwards got a call telling her the marker was finally in place. KCTV5 News went with Edwards to check to make sure and the wait was finally over.
“Great. Praise the lord,” Edwards said. “It should have never been this way. I'm thankful now that it is taken care of. I hope and pray it stays in good shape,” Edwards said.
