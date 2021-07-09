KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A group of faith leaders and justice advocates is calling on the US Department of Justice to investigate the KCK Police Department.
The Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity, or MORE2, demonstrated across the street from the departments headquarters at 7th and Minnesota Friday afternoon, praying alongside families who say their loved ones have been the victims of police injustices.
Rev. Rick Behrens said the group continues to receive complaints.
"Almost daily we hear new stories about what's occurred over the last 30 years in Wyandotte County," he said.
One person MORE2 mentioned repeatedly was Det. Roger Golubski. As KCTV5 has reported in the past, dozens of people have accused the former KCK officer of corruption, abuse of power and sexual abuse.
The advocacy group has been calling for an investigation of the department for more than two years.
"We are here with many partners to submit a petition to the Department of Justice to come in and see how this department functions," Behrens said.
One of the families who shared their story was Violet Martin's. Martin said she believes her cousin and brother were wrongfully charged and convicted of murdering Golubski's nephew 23 years ago.
"We're fighting for those who have gone through and are going through these injustices," Martin said.
