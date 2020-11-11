LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- It doesn’t take long for our pets to become a part of the family. Neighbors in Lee’s Summit pitched in when quite a few fluffy friends went missing.
Raintree Lake fell quiet last when a number of pets disappeared.
“Every time I looked out the kitchen window it was just barren, empty," said pet owner Dana Atkins. "It was depressing.”
A few neighbors were searching for answers as to why their pets went missing.
“You don’t really know until they are gone that they are a part of the family,” Atkins said.
These aren’t your typical backyard best friends. Atkins’ pets tend to live in the water.
“It was like ‘where are the ducks, I want them back.’ And, you don’t hear them quacking. It was sad,” she said.
The ducks didn’t fly off. Domesticated ducks can’t fly.
To Atkins, the whole mess smelt fowl. Then there was a quack in the case.
“I was on the texts for like three hours that night ‘I just want my ducks back, please do the right thing,’” Atkins said.
Dana gave us a screenshot of a post in a vegan group about moving the ducks, hinting they weren’t being taken care of.
It reads, "Anyone by chance free today at 3:30 to help with a duck rescue at Raintree Lake in Lee's Summit. About 20 domestic breeds were purchased at Tractor Supply and dumped. Duck experience highly preferred!"
Atkins said she did not purchase her ducks from Tractor Supply.
Our messages to the person who posted the call-out went unanswered.
Atkins was able to contact the poster, but conversations didn't go swimmingly. In the end, she got what she wanted. The ducks were returned.
“The neighborhood and the community really came together," said Atkins. “We might all have our differences about a lot of things, but this is one thing that everybody came together on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.